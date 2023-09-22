‘Men don’t like...’: Kareena Kapoor opines on working in women-centric films like The Crew with Tabu, Kriti

It's a delightful moment for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and made her OTT debut with the film Jaane Jaan. The movie premiered on September 21 and Kareena has garnered praise for her performance. Furthermore, Kareena has an exciting lineup of projects, including a comedy-drama titled The Crew, in which she shares the screen with actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon. In a recent interview, Kareena discussed her experience working in a women-centric film and offered insights into why women tend to have a more relaxed attitude about collaborating with each other compared to men.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on working in women-centric films like The Crew

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to share her perspective on why women tend to be more comfortable working together in films compared to men. Kareena responded by saying, “Men, I think, they kind of always think about themselves. Women have a quality because they're also… I don't know, they just have that where they also think about the other person. In a male-centric film, sometimes it's also mainly about them. Maybe they don't like to share and women do.”

Kareena went on to discuss her experience working with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew, highlighting the collaborative and team-oriented nature of their interactions. She mentioned, “So we're always thinking about each other in the film like Tabu, Kriti, me. It's more like discussing, we're not really trying to be one-up on each other. We're always talking about how we're going to make the scene better, let's have some more fun so the audience has more fun. We want the film to work because when the film works with three women in it, I think it says a lot. So that's what we're working as a team, which I like.”

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer The Crew

During the same conversation, Kareena Kapoor shared insights into The Crew by saying, “I think that's gonna be really cool. It's like a heist kind of film with three women in it, super fun, comedy, the typical big-screen potboiler. You'll have nice commercial songs in them.”

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film is slated for release on March 22, 2024, promising an entertaining cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali, Reema Kagti and Sujoy Ghosh are all praise for birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan; ‘Her passion for story…’