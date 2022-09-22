Men In Black: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay and Atlee celebrate Jawan director's birthday in Chennai; PIC
Atlee Kumar shares birthday celebration photo with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and stirs rumours of the latter's cameo in Jawan.
Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara is an upcoming Pan-India film helmed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film releases on 2nd June, 2023 and the buzz for the same is sky high, since it marks the collaboration of stalwarts like SRK and Atlee. Atlee celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday and shared a picture from the birthday celebrations in Chennai, which broke the internet.
Atlee shared a photo with King Khan and Thalapathy Vijay and the picture not just broke the internet but also hinted at a possible collaboration of between the two stars. There were rumours of Vijay doing a cameo in Jawan and now it seems like it might be true. Coming back to the photo, the trio looked very dashing in black. SRK wore a casual black t-shirt, Atlee wore a black jacket and Vijay donned a black shirt.
Have a look at the photo shared by Atlee featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay:
Rumours of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's possible collaboration first came to light in 2019. The duo met eachother, a couple of times and the official confirmation came when SRK shared the trailer of Atlee's Bigil starring Vijay, calling it a 'Chak De on steroids'. That's not all as SRK also shared the Hindi trailer of Vijay's Beast. Jawan was finally announced on 3rd June, 2022, amidst fanfare. It will release a few months after SRK's comeback film Pathaan.
