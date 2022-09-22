Men In Black: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay and Atlee celebrate Jawan director's birthday in Chennai; PIC

Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara is an upcoming Pan-India film helmed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film releases on 2nd June, 2023 and the buzz for the same is sky high, since it marks the collaboration of stalwarts like SRK and Atlee. Atlee celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday and shared a picture from the birthday celebrations in Chennai, which broke the internet.

Atlee shared a photo with King Khan and Thalapathy Vijay and the picture not just broke the internet but also hinted at a possible collaboration of between the two stars. There were rumours of Vijay doing a cameo in Jawan and now it seems like it might be true. Coming back to the photo, the trio looked very dashing in black. SRK wore a casual black t-shirt, Atlee wore a black jacket and Vijay donned a black shirt.