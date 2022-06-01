'Mera Chhota Bhaiyaa': Vishal Bhardwaj mourns KK’s death, writes an emotional post

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday mourned the sad demise of KK and penned an emotional note on Twitter, remembering the talented singer as his younger brother. Calling KK his ‘chhota bhaiyya (little brother),’ Vishal remembered how he and the singer began their journey with Gulzar’s ‘Maachis’. KK died shortly after performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes and condolences on social media.

Meanwhile, Vishal wrote: “Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath Maachis (Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s Pani Pani Re). Anginat lamhe, anginat yaadein, bepanah dard, bichhdey sabhee baari baari." He also added a picture of KK in his tweet.

See Vishal Bhardwaj's tweet here:

West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect to KK with a gun salute in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. On 1 June 2022, Kolkata Police registered a case of unnatural death to investigate the causes.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Vicky Kaushal, and many in the music fraternity like AR Rahman, Pritam, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Vishal Dadlani also mourned the death of the eminent singer.

KK started his Bollywood career with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He gained accolades for his heartbreaking yet soulful voice in the hit track Tadap Tadap and never looked back. The man with the golden voice will be remembered for his songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Zara Sa’, ‘Dil Ibaadat’, love anthem ‘Pehla Pela Pyaar’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ among others.