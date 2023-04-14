'Mera naam Nysa hai': Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan asks paparazzi to pronounce her name correctly, WATCH

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is the most followed star kid on social media. Every time she steps out in the city or her picture pops up on social media, it goes viral on the Internet in no time. On Thursday night, the star was seen making a casual appearance in the city as she was clicked with her friend Orhan Awatramani. While exiting a restaurant, Nysa got into a cute banter with the paparazzi.

Nysa Devgan's cute banter with the paparazzi is unmissable

In the viral video, Nysa is seen sporting a white crop top and denim jeans. While she is heading towards her car, the paparazzi are heard calling out her name. As soon as she enters her car, the star kid says, 'Mera naam Nysa hai' as she informs them about the right pronunciation. The photographers then start calling her by the right name and it leaves Nysa blushing. Have a look:

Recently, Kajol was seen praising her daughter Nysa. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol was asked how she feels about her daughter's popularity. She said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Nysa was recently seen attending the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with her mom. The mother-daughter duo looked all things gorgeous as they posed for the pictures. They even posed with the legendary actress Rekha on the pink carpet.

Work front

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. She is yet to announce her next project.

