'Mere bachpan ka...': Pulkit Samrat reacts after Salman Khan showers love on him ahead of Fukrey 3 release

Fukrey 3 is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is slated for release on September 28th. Fans are all elated and thrilled to welcome the third part of the much-loved Fukrey franchise which will fill the walls of movie theaters with fits of laughter. Recently, the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, penned a heartfelt note for actor Pulkit Samrat, wishing him luck in his upcoming venture. Now Pulkit has reacted to Salman Khan’s wish. Keep reading to know how Pulkit Samrat reacted.

Pulkit Samrat reacts to Salman Khan wishing him luck for Fukrey 3

After Bollywood actor Salman Khan wished Pulkit luck with his upcoming movie, it seems like the actor is now super elated to receive praises from the Bhai of Bollywood himself. Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday morning, Pulkit wrote, “Thank you Bhai for your kind words.. Mere bachpan ka version aaj naach raha hai!! (My younger version is dancing today). We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and your support just gave us the much needed blood rush!! Can’t wait for you to watch it! #BhaiKeBlessings” and tagged Salman Khan in his story.

Salman Khan showers praises on Pulkit Samrat, wishing him luck

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor showered luck and praises on Pulkit Samrat earlier while sharing a poster of Fukrey 3 featuring Pulkit. He penned a note for him saying, “Best of luck for your release on 28th September. @pulkitsamrat, sure this one wld do better than the earlier one n hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication. Wish u all the success that is long overdue.”

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is the third part of the Fukrey franchise and will comprise a bunch of talents featuring actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi along with Pulkit. The movie has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Fukrey 3 releases on 28th September.

