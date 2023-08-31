Mere Brother Ki Dulhan: Imran Khan drops throwback pics with Katrina Kaif; recalls ‘hectic’ shoot days

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan has surely been a crush of every girl at one point of time. He has swooned over every cine-lover with his charming on screen presence and variety of entertaining roles he has done in the past. From Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to Delhi Belly, he has offered enough versatility in his performances which succeeded in touching the audience's heart. Though everyone really misses watching him on the big screens, to compensate for that, the actor often keeps sharing throwback pictures from his acting days. On August 31, the actor took to social media and took a walk down memory lane. He dropped throwback pictures with Katrina Kaif from the sets of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Imran Khan shares captivating throwback snaps with Katrina Kaif from the sets of MBKD

Recently, once again Imran Khan treated his fans and followers with some throwback pictures from the shoot of rom-com, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which co-starred Katrina Kaif. In a carousel post shared on social media with the actress, the I Hate Luv Storys actor posted pictures giving retro feels. In one of the pictures, he can be seen holding a Badminton racket sported with official dress of the game i.e. white shirt and shorts sported with matching sneakers. In another photo, Katrina can be seen holding a guitar while in another photo, Kat is striking a pose with the Taj Mahal in the iconic red Anarkali which she had worn in Isk Risk. In the very last photo, the Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu star can be seen donning an elderly avatar which is probably from Nakkaddwaley Disco. Have a look:

Imran Khan recalls ‘hectic’ shoot days

Along with these throwback pictures, the actor went on to share an interesting anecdote associated with the times in the caption. He shared the time when there was no Instagram, people used to use an app to add retro effects to their photos and the effect on these photos is from the same app. His post read, “Once upon a time, there was no Instagram… so people used an app called Hipstamatic to add retro effects to their photos! Here’s some retro pics from the sets of MBKD, along with a story; I remember working some wild double shifts for the song ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’. It was shot over 4 consecutive night shifts, while I was also spending the day shifts shooting the music videos for ‘Nakkaddwaley Disco’ and ‘Switty’ from Delhi Belly at the same time! I would sleep in my car, while being driven between the two sets. Hectic, but totally worth it.”

Imran Khan’s acting comeback

Last seen in 2015 release, Katti Baati, a few days back, Imran Khan had hinted towards ending his eight year long acting sabbatical. Following up, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that he will be reuniting with Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback web-series. The project will be an espionage thriller series for a leading OTT platform.