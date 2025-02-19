Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor Arjun Kapoor admits love triangles in real life aren't ‘fun’: ‘Not a nice way...’

As the release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi approaches, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh have been actively promoting their film. Recently, Arjun shared his thoughts on love triangles in real life, acknowledging that they can be complicated and far from enjoyable. He further emphasized that such situations are not an ideal way to navigate relationships, hinting at the emotional challenges they bring.

As per ETimes, during a press conference for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun Kapoor shared his thoughts on love triangles, emphasizing that being caught between two people is never an ideal situation. He said, "That is not a fun situation in real life to have somebody stuck in."

The actor also reflected on how such scenarios can be emotionally challenging, often leading to someone getting hurt. He pointed out that playing both sides in a relationship is unhealthy and not a situation anyone should willingly find themselves in. "That's not a nice way to be in relationships or equations," he added.

Arjun also spoke about the clear distinction between being single and being in a committed relationship, stressing the importance of boundaries. According to him, while being single allows for a carefree approach, a committed relationship requires loyalty and respect, making such complications undesirable.

Meanwhile, comedian Harsh Gujral also shared that both he and Arjun Kapoor are single amid reports of Arjun's breakup with Malaika Arora. Joking about their singlehood, he remarked that they were embracing it while promoting Mere Husband Ki Biwi, making light of the situation with his signature wit.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is all set to hit theaters on February 21. The film follows Ankur, played by Arjun, who unexpectedly gets entangled in a love triangle. With a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and awkwardly hilarious twists, the movie promises an entertaining ride as Ankur struggles to handle the chaos of love and destiny.