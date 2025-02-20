Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming rom-com

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to bring their upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The trailer and songs of the romantic comedy offered a peek into what’s in store for the audience. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details that you should know about the film before watching it.

In Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Ankur, Bhumi Pednekar is his ex-wife Prabhleen, and Rakul Preet Singh portrays his fiancée Antara. The cast includes Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and more.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi revolves around a love triangle. Bhumi Pednekar’s Prabhleen, ex-wife of Arjun Kapoor’s character Ankur, has retrograde amnesia and has forgotten their separation. But Ankur has already proposed to Rakul Preet Singh’s Antara.

The hilarious tale is set in Delhi and is packed with a lot of twists and turns. The 3-minute, 11-second trailer gave a glimpse of the chaos and entertainment awaiting the viewers.

Watch the official trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Mere Husband Ki Biwi a ‘UA 13+’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 143 minutes and 44 seconds, which means it's around 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 44 seconds long.

The soundtrack of the movie is a diverse mix. Gori Hai Kalaiyan is the ultimate party anthem in which Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh showcase their dance moves. Ikk Vaari is a catchy sangeet number. Sawariya Ji is a quirky track that gives a peek into the battle between Rakul and Bhumi’s characters. The album includes Rabba Mereya and Channa Tu Bemisal.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 21, 2025. According to the posters of the film, the movie will have its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.