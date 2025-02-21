Mere Husband Ki Biwi: ‘Modi ji’ mention removed from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer; know 3 other changes CBFC suggested
The romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been released in theaters, and it has now been learned that the CBFC has made certain modifications in the movie.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi has hit the theaters today, February 21, 2025. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh star in the lead roles in this romantic comedy. It has been learned that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) removed ‘Modi ji’ mention from the movie and suggested three other changes.
According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked for four modifications in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. They suggested replacing the footage of the ‘woman hand gesture.’ The word ‘Haryanvi’ was changed to ‘Ek Gang.’ The mention of ‘Modi ji’ was replaced with ‘The Government.’
The CBFC also asked the makers to reduce the ‘sensual audio of woman’ by 50%. The portal’s sources revealed that this was probably the scene shown towards the end of the trailer when Arjun Kapoor’s character Ankur kisses his fiancée Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh, on the neck. Antara makes loud noises to make Ankur’s ex-wife Prabhleen, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, jealous.
According to the CBFC website, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has received a ‘UA 13+’ rating. The runtime of the film is 143 minutes and 44 seconds, which means it's 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 44 seconds long.
Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor penned a heartwarming note ahead of the release of the film. He said, “The entire journey from shooting the film to promotions and everything in between was an escapade! Not just coz I was working with my friends but also coz this film was just a laughter riot in itself!”
Expressing his excitement, the actor added, “Dil se excited hoon aur intezaar nahi ho raha jab aap sab dekhenge poore crew ki mehnat ka nateeja! (I'm really excited and can't wait for you all to see the results of the entire crew's hard work!).”
Alongside Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the cast includes Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and more. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Trailer OUT: Will Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala be betrayed by Bhopa amid Aaditi Pohankar’s revenge plan?