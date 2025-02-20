Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Ranveer Singh declares Arjun Kapoor’s Gori Hai Kalaiyan song ‘certified banger’; WATCH

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for his family-comedy film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The recreated version of the song, Gori Hai Kalaiyan from the film has already been making waves on the internet and Arjun’s BFF and actor Ranveer Singh also is seen enjoying the song to bits.

On February 20, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and posted a fun video while grooving to Gori Hai Kalaiyan song in his car. The recreated version is from the upcoming family-comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi led by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. A small clip exuded Ranveer’s infectious energy while he enjoyed the track.

He even went on to declare the song as "CERTIFIED BANGER!," and tagged Arjun Kapoor alongside. He is seen sporting stylish black eyeglasses, while he looks suave in his long beard and mustache look.

Ranveer Singh grooves to Arjun Kapoor’s song

The groovy track Gori Hai Kalaiyan was released on February 6. It is heavily inspired by a track by the same name from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film Aaj Ka Arjun. The recreated version is sung by Badshah, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvi Yadav, and IP Singh. Meanwhile, the original track was sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi explores the story between Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters. While Bhumi recovers from retrograde amnesia after losing 5–6 years of her life, her husband falls for Rakul Preet and lands himself between his ‘ex-pyaar’ and ‘current dildaar.’ The plot of the film promises full-on entertainment, watching Rakul and Bhumi fight with each other for Arjun’s love and make every possible effort to win him over.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also features Harsh Gujrat, Shakti Kapoor and more in the key roles. It is scheduled to release in theaters on February 21, 2025.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming collaboration with Aditya Dhar. The highly-awaited film also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.