Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer OUT: Arjun Kapoor is stuck between his ‘past’ Bhumi Pednekar and ‘future’ Rakul Preet Singh; don’t miss Danger Lanka reference

At the beginning of the New Year 2025, the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi was officially announced with a release date. After some quirky posters, the trailer has now been released. It offers a glimpse of how Arjun Kapoor is stuck between his ‘past’ Bhumi Pednekar and ‘future’ Rakul Preet Singh. The reference to the actor’s Singham Again character Danger Lanka is unmissable.

Today, February 1, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi launched the official trailer across their social media platforms. The 3-minute, 11-second trailer is packed with a lot of hilarious one-liners and jokes.

Arjun Kapoor’s character Ankur learns that his ex-wife Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, has retrograde amnesia, and she has forgotten their separation. But Ankur has already proposed to Rakul Preet Singh’s Antara. It is the beginning of the chaos in their lives.

The trailer features Ankur’s friend telling the doctor, “Isko apne past se bahut danger hai sir aur iske future ko pata laga toh iski lanka laga dega. Mera dost Ankur Chadha se Danger Lanka ho jayega sir (Sir, he is in great danger from his past, and if his future comes to know about it, he will be destroyed. My friend Ankur Chadha will become Danger Lanka).”

Watch the full trailer here!

Advertisement

The official description of the trailer read, “A hilarious and heartwarming modern-day romance set in Delhi, where love, fate, and unexpected twists put one man in a chaotic dilemma. Caught between a rekindled spark with Antara and an unexpected twist with Prabhleen, Ankur’s life takes a hilariously unpredictable turn.”

Netizens were excited about the trailer and took to the comments section on YouTube to showcase their appreciation. One person said, “Hilarious hone wala hai Arjun Kapoor is back in comedy avatar, Rakul Sensational Bhumi Grounded,” and another wrote, “Amazing trailer.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The romantic comedy is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 21, 2025.