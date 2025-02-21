Mere Husband Ki Biwi Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s rom-com

Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in cinemas today, February 21, 2025. The romantic comedy features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Netizens who have already watched the Mudassar Aziz directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Have a look at 10 tweets in this piece to find out what the audience is saying about the movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the humor in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. They also appreciated the performances of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh.

One person said, “#MereHusbandKiBiwi The film has EVERYTHING—Laughter, Drama, and most importantly, a MAZEDAAR SCREENPLAY that brings back those ICONIC 2000s Bollywood ROM-COM vibes. Specially For #RakulPreetSingh Your acting always The best @Rakulpreet.”

A user wrote, “Review: Just watched #MereHusbandKiBiwi it was awesome movie, the work from actors are brilliant especially @Rakulpreet @bhumipednekar so what are u waiting go and watch this awesome piece of entertainment. @arjunk26.”

Another netizen showered love on Rakul Preet Singh, saying, “There’s no way anyone can watch #MereHusbandKiBiwi and not be Team #Antara! Rakul Preet was the heart of the film—so secure, so refreshing, and SO entertaining! Loved every bit of her performance! #rakulpreetsingh.”

One post read, “Happy Anniversary. Best Marriage Anniversary Gift From Cute Couple @Rakulpreet And Jackky Bhagnani. #MereHusbandKiBiwi Is A Totally Entertainer For The Family. Healthy Dose Of Laughter, Love & Drama. Loved It.”

Another person reviewed, “Just watched #MereHusbandKiBiwi and I liked it. After a very long time, saw a Family Drama entertainer on the Big Screen. I loved the conflict between the Female Leads. It wasn’t an Arjun Sir’s Film, it was a Bhumi mam v/s Rakul mam film.”

Check out more reactions here!

The cast of Mere Husband Ki Biwi includes Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and more. In the film, Arjun’s character is stuck in a love triangle with his ex-wife, played by Bhumi, and his fiancée, portrayed by Rakul.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.