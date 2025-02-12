Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Arjun Kapoor REACTS when teased by his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora's name during event: WATCH

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora kept their relationship a secret for years before they decided to speak openly about it. Despite the age-shaming and trolling, the couple stood the test of time and continued to be in a respectful, healthy, and loving relationship. But last year, their relationship ran its course, and they parted ways. Recently, at a promotional event, Kapoor was teased by the name of his ex-girlfriend. Check out how he reacted to it!

After receiving lauds and praise for his negative character in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor is all set to return to big screens with the rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Recently, he was promoting his film at an event and was joined by his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. While the star cast was responding to fan questions, someone from the audience screamed ‘Malaika’.

This grabbed the attention of Arjun and everyone around him. But the Gunday actor kept calm, reacted to the fan’s teasing with a straight face, and didn’t even utter a word. While some expected a strong reaction from the actor, nothing of that sort happened, and the event continued smoothly.

Arjun Kapoor reacts when teased with Malaika Arora’s name:

Despite announcing their breakup, Arjun and Malaika have proved to be each other’s big supporters. When the B-town diva lost her father, the Half Girlfriend actor made sure to be by her side through the testing times. Back in July 2024, he was also seen protecting Malaika Arora from the crowd at a party.

Last year, Pinkvilla broke the news of the couple’s break up. An industry insider informed us, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The source further stated, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other.”

Coming back to Arjun’s upcoming movie, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2025.