‘Mere looks ginn na’: Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to user who asked ‘itni ladkiyan kyu hai Jawan mein’

Shah Rukh Khan is known to deliver some power-packed performances. The King Khan of Bollywood seldom disappoints his fans whenever he comes on screen. Apart from his class acting skills, he’s also known for giving witty and funny responses to the queries of his fans while interacting with them on social media. Recently, after the successful release of his action-thriller, the actor went online and responded to a couple of questions from his fans online related to the movie.

If you’ve seen the film, Jawan, you must have noticed that the Atlee Kumar directorial is studded with several stars from the Indian film industry. Apart from stars like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt, female actors like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi and Riddhi Dogra were also seen in the film. These females worked closely with SRK’s character throughout the movie. Moreover, since his character worked in a woman's prison, there were many women in the movie.

Intrigued by the number of women, a user ‘Paresh Patel’ asked SRK on the microblogging site X, ‘Itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein?’ Since the Pathaan actor is known for his savage comebacks, he responded with an appropriate answer to the fan.

The Badshah actor wrote, ‘Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho!’ (sic)

Jawan box office collection

Director Atlee Kumar’s Hindi debut film Jawan is still going strong at the box office despite being released on September 7. The movie has already broken the pre-booking record of SRK’s last blockbuster film Pathaan. It’s now on the way to break Gadar 2’s box office collection.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the film grossed around Rs 111 crore in the first two days in Hindi language. Early trends indicate that Jawan will be able to collect around Rs 62 to 64 crore on its third day.

