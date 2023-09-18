'Mere toh paseene chutt...': Vijay Varma recalls filming romantic scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan

Vijay Varma is all geared up to star in his upcoming film, Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The mystery-thriller film also marks Kareena’s debut in the world of OTT. Recently, Vijay Varma couldn’t stop himself from heaping praise for his co-star Kareena and revealed how he felt nervous while shooting a romantic scene with her in the film.

During a recent interview with Shehnaaz Gill on her talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, Vijay Varma revealed how he felt nervous while shooting a romantic scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. He said, “There is a scene, where she’s looking at me in a certain way, and she’s singing. Jaise woh scene aaya, mere toh paseene chutt gaye. Aap nahi handle kar sakte (As soon as that scene came, I was a bundle of nerves. You cannot handle it).”

When Shehnaaz called the actress “hot”, Vijay mentioned, that she was also “extremely charismatic”. He further added, “She is very beautiful when she performs. She knows that adaayein hai unke paas (she has that poise and charm).”

He also playfully confessed that he and his FTII classmate Jaideep Ahlawat share an "inside joke" where they humorously refer to themselves as "Bebo ke babies."

Vijay Varma reacts to Kareena’s statement

During an interaction with Film Companion, Vijay Varma was asked about Kareena's statement where she revealed Saif Ali Khan advised her to be at her best while working with actors like Vijay and Jaideep. Vijay initially responded in a light-hearted manner, saying, “I'm glad Saif was around because Kareena wouldn't have known who we were. Like, 'Who are these two boys?' (laughs)” He then quickly added that he was just kidding and that he genuinely admired both Kareena and Saif. He said. “No, I love her and that's why I'm taking this liberty of joking about this. I absolutely love and adore her and Saif both. They are both brilliant, beautiful people.”

Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh is all set to stream on Netflix on 21 September, this year.

