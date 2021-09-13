Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi to Shiddat: Radhika Madan is making her place in Bollywood one project at a time

Bollywood is an industry that has always been a dream world for every movie buff. While ruling millions of hearts with their acting chops is no easy job, every actor has a dream to see themselves on the big screen. Interestingly, many actors, who have been a known face in the television industry, have made their way to Bollywood to make it big in the industry. One such actor is Radhika Madan who had made her acting debut with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi opposite Shakti Arora in 2014.

While Radhika went on to become an overnight star with her stint in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, her chemistry with Shakti was loved by everyone. After winning hearts with her acting chops and stunning looks, Radhika went on to make his big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Pataakha which happened to be a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. Over the years, Radhika has went on to be a part of several interesting projects and has proved her versatility time and again. Talking about her transition, Radhika had told Humans of Bombay, “I got more TV offers, but I told myself, ‘You’re only 19, if you choose comfort, you’ll get stuck.’ So, I quit TV to do films. I began auditioning, but I faced rejections. I was told I needed to have a particular shape & size, & that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I’m not pretty? But for the next 1.5 years I didn’t get work. It's easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. So, I made an effort to enjoy my auditions! Soon, I signed my first film as other projects followed.”

In fact, the actress is once again making the headlines for her upcoming project Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal. So, as Radhika continues her journey of making it big in the industry, here’s a look at some of her big projects.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

This show marked Radhika’s debut in the acting world. She was seen as a bubbly yet charming girl names Ishaani and her transition from being a girl next door to a mature married woman amazed everyone. Besides, her chemistry with Shakti (who played the role of Ranveer) was a sheer treat for the fans.

Pataakha

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha was a story of two sisters who can’t stand the sight of each other. Radhika played the role of an elder sister to Sanya Malhotra and the two were seen at loggerheads with each other and never missed a chance to put the other one down. Radhika did great a job in the movie and proved that she is here to stay. Not just the movie but Radhika’s performance also went on to receive a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Pataakha has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress was an action comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles. Released in 2018, the movie opened to rave reviews and has been among the most critically acclaimed films. To note, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has an IMDb rating of 7.4

Angrezi Medium

This movie happens to be Irrfan’s swansong and Radhika was seen playing the role of the late actor’s daughter. While Radhika was seen as a bubbly school going girl who dreamt of studying abroad and the father-daughter equation between her and Irrfan left everyone teary eyed. Didn’t we love Radhika as Tarika? It is undoubtedly one of the special films not just performance wise but also because of the impressive storyline. Angrezi Medium has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Shiddat

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddhat is a romantic drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Madan in the lead. The movie happens to be a love story of two bindas, befikre people who were destined to fall in love. The movie is set to have a digital release on October 1.

Apart from this, Radhika has also made her debut on OTT platforms this year with Ray and Feels Like Ishq. While the actress has been a part of promising projects, looks like Radhika has an interesting journey lying ahead.

