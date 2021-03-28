Meri Pyaari Bindu: Fan writes open letter to Ayushmann Khurrana; Thanks him for playing Abhimanyu Roy

Ayushmann Khurrana receives a letter from his fan who has appreciated his acting in the film. The actor will be next seen Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following and on some occasions, they even get a chance to encounter their fans. There have many instances where fans went to an extent just to meet their favourite actors. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is very popular among the masses, always receives gifts, letters from his fans and he appreciates it. He has often said as actors we live for such things. And recently, once again Bala actor has received a letter from his fan who has appreciated Ayushmann for his role in the film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’.

Sharing the letter on his official Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Wow lots of love!”. In the letter, his fan has praised him for his acting in the film. The fan also mentioned that one of his friends was undergoing the same thing and how the film helped her in overcoming those negative feelings. He thanked the actor for playing the role of Abhimanyu Roy. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen opposite . Meri Pyaari Bindu is written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy.

Parineeti had also made her singing debut with the movie. She lent her voice for Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi and the song has been well-received by the audience.

Take a look at the letter here:

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha. The actor's next release is Abhishek Kapoor's "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's "Doctor G" featuring Rakul Preet Singh.

