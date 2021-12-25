Merry Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh on family Xmas card are too cute to miss

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has just dropped the cutest Christmas wish by turning her family, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan into a beautiful Xmas card. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared the unique Christmas greeting on social media and left fans gushing over it. The actress recently recovered from COVID 19 and announced it on social media. Kareena also was excited to meet Saif, her sons Tim and Jeh after days of quarantine at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kareena shared a beautiful wish for fans. In the photo, we could see Kareena holding baby Jeh in her arms while Taimur could be seen leaning on his dad Saif Ali Khan. The entire family was turned into a cute cartoon for a Christmas greeting for all. With elements of Christmas like reindeer, lights and gifts, Kareena-Saif's wish was complete. As soon as Kareena shared it, fans began showering love on the family.

Take a look:

In the comments, Karisma Kapoor and Saba Pataudi also wished Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh on Christmas. Saba wrote, "Merry Christmas and lots (heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, after recovering from COVID this week, Kareena thanked everyone who supported her including her friend Amrita Arora, who also had tested positive for COVID 19. The Laal Singh Chaddha star also shared that Saif was staying at a hotel while she was quarantining at home. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released on Baisakhi 2022.

