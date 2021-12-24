Merry Christmas 2021: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes pack on the PDA in the mall; See pics

Actress Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have made their relationship official and have been painting the city red. The couple spends most of the time together and shares a lot of pictures on social media. On Thursday, the actress had shared a few pictures from early Christmas festivities with Leander by her side. She shared a solo shot of herself, in which she can be seen happily posing for the camera and captioned it as, "Blurrr." Today also, she shared an adorable picture of her and beau Leander.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture in which she is seen posing with Leander. The actress is wearing a plain white shirt paired with stripped mini skirt. To complete the look she is carrying a cross bag and left her hair open. Leander is wearing lack jeans and colour blocked T shirt. Both are looking very happy and are carrying lot of shopping bags. It looks like they are all set for celebrating the Christmas festival.

Well, she has not captioned the picture. She had shared a mushy photo in which she can be seen kissing Leander and captioned it as, "We don't need mistletoe."