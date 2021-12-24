Merry Christmas 2021: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes pack on the PDA in the mall; See pics
Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture in which she is seen posing with Leander. The actress is wearing a plain white shirt paired with stripped mini skirt. To complete the look she is carrying a cross bag and left her hair open. Leander is wearing lack jeans and colour blocked T shirt. Both are looking very happy and are carrying lot of shopping bags. It looks like they are all set for celebrating the Christmas festival.
Well, she has not captioned the picture. She had shared a mushy photo in which she can be seen kissing Leander and captioned it as, "We don't need mistletoe."
Take a look at the picture here:
Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.
