Merry Christmas 2021: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya celebrate the fest with Sharmila Tagore at Pataudi

Christmas is a festival of perpetual hope and our Btown celebs also love to celebrate this occasion with their loved ones. Soha Ali Khan recently jetted off to Pataudi with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to ring in Christmas with senior star Sharmila Tagore in Pataudi. Now, on Christmas, Soha has shared adorable photos from the celebrations at the Palace and they are bound to win your hearts. Featuring Soha, Inaaya and Kunal in a cute twinning avatar, the Christmas celebrations certainly were cute and fun.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha dropped photos from the celebrations at Pataudi Palace. In the pictures, we can see Soha, Kunal and Inaaya matching their nightsuits. They could be seen clad in blue nightsuits with Christmas patterns over them. Soha could be seen sporting a hair band with reindeer horns while Kunal opted for cool shades and a Santa cap. Inaaya was seen clinging to Kunal in a cool pair of shades. Soon, the senior star Sharmila Tagore also joined the trio and posed with them on Christmas.

Take a look:

As soon as Soha shared the cute photos, fans began wishing them on Christmas. Saba also dropped a sweet comment on Soha's post. Neha Dhupia wished Soha, Kunal and Inaaya 'Merry Christmas.' Earlier, from the Pataudi family, Kareena Kapoor Khan also had wished fans on social media by sharing a Christmas card feat Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be seen next in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The ZEE5 series features Soha, Nasseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and others. It is all set to stream on the OTT platform in January 2022.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor reveals why she thought Soha Ali Khan was a 'cool woman' on her birthday with 'Old is Gold' pic