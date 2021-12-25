Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt party with family, B-town celebrates X-mas spirit
The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani, celebrated Christmas at home with her gang of girls. The actress shared stunning photos of her Christmas tree and wished fans with a kiss. Kiara could be seen clad in a red top with jeans in the photos.
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday has opened up about her Christmas plans. She also revealed that her dad Chunky Panday is her real life Santa Claus and shared her wish list with the world.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar also sent out good wishes on Christmas. The senior actress shared a photo of herself and the veteran lyricist posing with a Christmas tree. She wrote, "Merry Christmas glad tidings and good cheer to all."
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are dating each other for a while now. The couple celebrates Christmas over dinner with family. The actress shared photos from the intimate evening on social media.
On Christmas eve, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheeh Bhatt for an intimate dinner. The paparazzi snapped Ranbir and Alia arriving together. Inside photos from the dinner showcase Alia in a red dress while Shaheen rocked a green sequinned number.
