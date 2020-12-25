Merry Christmas: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others bring in Xmas cheer & wish fans

Christmas 2020 is here and Bollywood has been celebrating the festival with fervour and glory. Speaking of this, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and other stars have wished fans in sweet ways on social media.

The festival of perpetual hope and merry, Christmas is finally here and like everyone else, our Bollywood stars are not behind in making the most of it by celebrating it with their loved ones. Speaking of this, soon-to-be mom chose a sweet way of sending out a wish to her fans on Christmas. Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to wish fans. Further, another superstar all set to embrace motherhood again, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a special Christmas dinner last evening and sent out wishes with photos from her celebration last evening.

Soha Ali Khan shared unseen glimpses from Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's christmas celebrations and left fans in awe. In the photos, we could see Soha and Kunal posing together with Saif and . Along with her wish, she wrote, "Merry Christmas from ours to yours ! @khemster2." On the other hand, took to Twitter and wished fans on the occasion. He wrote, "It’s the season to be jolly... may you find many reasons for it this year. Merry Christmas."

, who never fails to send out love to his fans on each festival, also wished fans on Christmas. He wrote, "Wish you all a Merry Christmas & a safe holiday season! #MerryChristmas." Milind Soman shared stunning photos with wife Ankita and shared a wish on Christmas. He wrote, "Joy to the world ! Every festival brings gratitude for the good that we have received, the warmth of togetherness and a hope of better times @ankita_earthy and I wish wish you all good health." Kiara Advani, also sent good wishes from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to fans.

Take a look at Bollywood's Christmas wishes:

Wishing each and everyone a very Merry Christmas. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2020

Friends, Merry Christmas and Happy new year to you all . pic.twitter.com/mOJphueC47 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 25, 2020

One of the best times of the year.

Merry Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/W5azFrHJBT — Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 25, 2020

It’s the season to be jolly... may you find many reasons for it this year. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/F3EYpgv8tF — (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2020

Wish you all a Merry Christmas & a safe holiday season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/mnVi0Rr6bx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 25, 2020

Santa was here... Merry Christmas everyone. Can’t wait to open the gifts #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/0onIYo7LeI — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 25, 2020

While most celebs are staying at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic, some have even flown away for Holidays. brought in Christmas with her family in Goa and shared photos of the same as well. Besides these, celebs like , Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit also have wished fans on the occasion in their own unique ways.

