Merry Christmas: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others bring in Xmas cheer & wish fans

Christmas 2020 is here and Bollywood has been celebrating the festival with fervour and glory. Speaking of this, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and other stars have wished fans in sweet ways on social media.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: December 25, 2020 01:03 pm
The festival of perpetual hope and merry, Christmas is finally here and like everyone else, our Bollywood stars are not behind in making the most of it by celebrating it with their loved ones. Speaking of this, soon-to-be mom Anushka Sharma chose a sweet way of sending out a wish to her fans on Christmas. Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to wish fans.  Further, another superstar all set to embrace motherhood again, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a special Christmas dinner last evening and sent out wishes with photos from her celebration last evening.

Soha Ali Khan shared unseen glimpses from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's christmas celebrations and left fans in awe. In the photos, we could see Soha and Kunal posing together with Saif and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Along with her wish, she wrote, "Merry Christmas from ours to yours ! @khemster2." On the other hand, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wished fans on the occasion. He wrote, "It’s the season to be jolly... may you find many reasons for it this year. Merry Christmas."

Ajay Devgn, who never fails to send out love to his fans on each festival, also wished fans on Christmas. He wrote, "Wish you all a Merry Christmas & a safe holiday season! #MerryChristmas." Milind Soman shared stunning photos with wife Ankita and shared a wish on Christmas. He wrote, "Joy to the world ! Every festival brings gratitude for the good that we have received, the warmth of togetherness and a hope of better times @ankita_earthy and I wish wish you all good health." Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan also sent good wishes from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to fans. 

Take a look at Bollywood's Christmas wishes:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

While most celebs are staying at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic, some have even flown away for Holidays. Malaika Arora brought in Christmas with her family in Goa and shared photos of the same as well. Besides these, celebs like Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit also have wished fans on the occasion in their own unique ways. 

Also Read|Christmas 2020: Malaika Arora poses with Arhaan & family for postcard worthy PICS; Arjun Kapoor wishes fans 

