Merry Christmas celeb review: Vicky Kaushal has THIS reaction to Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s film; Sunny-Sharvari and more laud

The highly anticipated thriller Merry Christmas is all set to hit the big screens, and audiences are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of this mysterious story starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. A special screening was held recently, turning into a star-studded affair with the presence of Bollywood celebrities. Among them was Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, who was captured sharing his reaction to the movie while leaving the venue.

Other notable celebrities, including Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rajkummar Rao, and more, also shared their reviews and impressions of the film, adding to the buzz and excitement surrounding Merry Christmas.

Vicky Kaushal shares reaction post Merry Christmas screening

The charming couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, were spotted leaving the special screening of the movie Merry Christmas hand in hand on January 10. When questioned by the paparazzi about his opinion of Katrina's film, Vicky made the OK gesture with his hand and expressed, "Bahut acchi" (Very good). Katrina smiled and waved at the cameras before the couple departed.

Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rajkummar Rao and more review Merry Christmas

Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, shared his thoughts on the movie Merry Christmas through his Instagram Stories, expressing high praise for the movie. Sunny stated, “#MerryChristmas is one of the best twisted thrillers I’ve seen.. It pulled me into the world of both the characters from the first frame, made sure I am hooked through out and by the time climax comes, I am biting my nails.. What a rollercoaster ride!”

Sunny also lauded the work of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan, saying, “@sriram.raghavanofficial sir’s brilliance is like a dark poetry in motion @katrinakaif is so so so so brilliant in the film that I couldn't help but feel everything she is going through in the film. Absolutely fantastic!! Vijay Sethupathi is a treat to watch in this one as usual. Congratulations @rameshtaurani @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh shared, “I love thrillers!!! Especially the ones that keep you guessing through the film! @katrinakaif you are just fantastic on screen!! @actorvijaysethupathi sir, I’ve always been a big fan of your work! @sriram.raghavanofficial sir, you pulled us into your world of cinematic magic from the minute the film started! @rameshtaurani sir, @jayataurani big big congratulations on such a different & entertaining film!”

Mini Mathur expressed her pride in Katrina’s performance and urged her to take on more versatile roles like this. Mini stated, “What a thrilling, edge of the seat film! So proud of @katrinakaif to have chosen to play this quirky character with a million shades, a spotlight on what she is capable of as an actor! More please Kat!”

Mini added, “Fabulous writing. Loved @actorvijaysethupathi Masterful entertainment by @sriram.raghavanofficial Big fan of the world he creates. GET YOUR TICKETS FOR MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MERRYCHRISTMASREVIEW.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao praised, “@katrinakaif this is your best work till date. You Nailed it as Maria. @actorvijaysethupathi As always so effortless and natural. #SriramRaghavan You're one of the finest we have. Congratulations @matchboxshots @tipsfilmsofficial @sanjayroutraymatchbox @saritagpatil Team #MerryChristmas.”

Patralekhaa said, “@katrinakaif loved your performance you killed it & you looked stunning as always. @actorvijaysethupathi you aced it as usual. It's a #Sriramraghavan film goes without saying that it is a Must watch.”

Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, arrives in theaters tomorrow, January 12.

