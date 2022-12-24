Merry Christmas FIRST POSTER out: 7 things to know about the Katrina Kaif- Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has been one of the most anticipated films right from the moment it was announced. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, Merry Christmas was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas this year. However, the release date has been postponed and the film will now release in theatres in 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any update about the movie, and now, much to their delight, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have finally shared the first look poster of Merry Christmas.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share the first-look poster of Merry Christmas. The poster shows two broken wine glasses, presumably held by Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi, with red wine spilling from them. The poster reveals that the movie will release ‘In theatres 2023’, in Hindi and Tamil. In her caption, Katrina wrote that the team of Merry Christmas wanted to release the film on Christmas this year, but there’s a twist. “We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas,” she wrote. Looks like fans will have to wait a little more to find out when the movie will finally release. Until then, here are 7 things you need to know about this highly-anticipated film.

After her wedding in December last year, Katrina Kaif announced the film officially on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself with the team of Merry Christmas. “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” she wrote.

In July this year, Katrina shared pictures with Vijay Sethupathi and Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan from the rehearsals. The pictures show them engrossed in a serious discussion. “Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan", wrote the actress.

Storyline of Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is reportedly a crime thriller that revolves around an uneventful day that turns Katrina and Vijay’s worlds upside down. According to a report in Mid-Day, the edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve. “For the current stint, the makers have built the set of a house. Over the past few days, Vijay and Katrina have been shooting their portions in the bathroom - it sees them having a dramatic argument. Both actors play characters with grey shades,” a source revealed.

Merry Christmas shoot wrapped up in September

In August, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the team of Merry Christmas will wrap up shooting in September. “They have already completed seventy perfect of the film, and the remaining thirty percent will be shot in August and September. They have a one-week schedule in Mumbai that will begin next week, which will be followed by another three weeks schedule in September which is divided between Mumbai and Pune. September’s schedule is the last one after which they will wrap up the film,” informed a source.

Katrina Kaif on Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, told Pinkvilla, “After Phone Bhoot it's Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay. That’s gonna be coming soon. That’s wonderful. Sriram sir is my all-time favourite director.”

Cast of Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Sanjay Kapoor’s role in Merry Christmas

Pinkvilla exclusively reported in March that Sanjay Kapoor has been roped in for Merry Christmas. A source said, “Sanjay plays an extremely important role in the film, however his character details have been kept under the wraps, though his part will have multiple layers.”