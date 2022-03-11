Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif kickstarts shooting for her next film with Vijay Sethupathi; See PIC

Katrina Kaif has been trending ever since she got married to Vicky Kaushal. Recently, the Tiger 3 teaser was released and she was seen doing an action scene. The drama also stars Salman Khan and will be releasing next year on April 21, 2023. And today, she has finally started the shooting of her next film Merry Christmas co-starring South star Vijay Sethupathi. Fans have been waiting for this film for a long time. The actress shared a picture from the set.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Katrina shared a picture of a clapboard that has Merry Christmas written on it. No one else is seen in the picture and she has even not captioned the post. As soon as she dropped the picture, fans dropped 'shock face emojis' in the comment section. The film was officially announced in December 2021 with a photo featuring Katrina and Vijay with director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. Reportedly, Katrina will be finishing the shooting for Merry Christmas in one go.

As per reports, the film will be released this year itself. Katrina Kaif is also very active on social media and always shares pictures from her personal life.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Vicky had shared a picture on his handle on International Women’s Day. The picture featured his mother and Katrina and he called them 'his world'.

