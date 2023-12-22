Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif RECALLS being 'stressed and consumed' while learning Tamil lines during shoot

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of Sriram Raghavan's thriller film Merry Christmas. The film marks her first collaboration with both Sriram and Vijay Sethupathi. Since the film was shot both in Hindi and Tamil, the actress had to shoot the film and deliver her dialogues in both languages. In a recent interview, Kaif opened up about feeling stressed while saying her Tamil lines.

Katrina Kaif on Merry Christmas

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina Kaif spoke about feeling stressed while saying Tamil lines in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas. She said, “I was very very stressed and consumed with trying to learn my Tamil Lines. I wanted rehearse in a way, that they sound fresh and spontaneous and that was for me a very very ( add another 50 very) tough task.”

She added, "I find Tamil and Malayalam really really difficult. It’s hard to distinguish between the consonants and vowels."

Merry Christmas Trailer was released recently

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of Merry Christmas dropped on the internet. The slickly edited trailer keeps us on the edge of our seats without spoiling the story. It showcases two characters meeting during the Christmas season as the story unfolds towards a dark tone.

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is co-written by the director himself, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Anukriti Pandey. Shot in both Hindi and Tamil, the film stars Katrina Kaif, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. In the Hindi version, actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi and Tinnu Anand will appear. In the Tamil version, Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie and Shanmugarajan.

Merry Christmas is slated to release on January 12, 2024. It was earlier supposed to be released in December this year but was pushed to January. Merry Christmas is Sriram's first directorial venture since the successful 2018 thriller Andhadhun.

