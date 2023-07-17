Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi look intriguing in new posters; film to release on THIS date

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The audience is even more excited for the Sriram Raghavan directorial as Katrina and Vijay are coming together for the first time. After making everyone wait for quite some time, the team finally announced the release date of the film a while ago. Vijay and Katrina took to social media and announced the date with brand-new posters.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas gets a release date

Earlier, the film was set to hit theatres in 2022. But later, it was postponed to 2023. Now, the highly anticipated film will finally release on 15th December 2023. Vijay and Katrina launched two posters, one was in Hindi and the other was in Tamil. Both the posters feature Katrina and Vijay and they have piqued everyone's interest. The new posters give major vintage vibes. Going by the Hindi poster, one can expect to witness the old Bombay charm in the film. The tagline on the poster reads, "Raat jitni sageen hogi, subah utni rageen hogi." Katrina shared the poster and wrote, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023." Have a look:

The Hindi version also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Child actor Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in exciting cameos. Reportedly, the crime thriller will revolve around an uneventful day that turns Katrina and Vijay’s worlds upside down. It is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve.

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Katrina had expressed excitement about the film. She had said, "After Phone Bhoot it's Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay. That’s gonna be coming soon. That’s wonderful. Sriram sir is my all-time favourite director."

