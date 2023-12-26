Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor stun in intriguing new AI posters

The highly awaited film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, recently captivated everyone with its intriguing trailer, providing a tantalizing glimpse of the plot. The teaser of the dark and gripping storyline, coupled with the chemistry between the lead pair and the diverse roles of the characters, has left fans exceptionally excited. Building on this anticipation, new AI posters featuring Katrina and Vijay, along with Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor, have been unveiled.

New AI posters of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor from Merry Christmas have been released

On Tuesday, December 26, the makers of the upcoming movie Merry Christmas dropped new AI-generated posters of the star cast ahead of its January release. In one poster, Katrina Kaif sat in an elegant armchair, donning a stunning short red dress with a mischievous smirk, surrounded by teddy bears and a Christmas tree.

Another poster features Vijay Sethupathi standing amidst festive decorations, including trees and candles, with origami swans hanging around him. Vijay looked incredibly dapper in a gray three-piece suit, sporting an intense expression.

The third poster presented Sanjay Kapoor, staring at the camera with piercing eyes, holding a sharp knife, and a lit-up cake in front of him. Radhika Apte exuded swag in a leather jacket and sunglasses, standing amid numerous red baubles.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “‘AI’ming to bring the merriest Christmas spirit to you!” Have a look!

More about Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethpathi

Merry Christmas unfolds on Christmas Eve, taking viewers on a journey filled with twists and turns. This cinematic tale marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, who play pivotal roles in both the Hindi and Tamil versions of the film. The Hindi cast also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, with Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar making cameo appearances in both language versions.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film is set to premiere in theaters on January 12, 2024.

