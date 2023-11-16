Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s film gets POSTPONED; here’s when it will release in theatres

The highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring the dynamic duo of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, created quite a buzz right from the moment it was announced. While the film was earlier slated to release on December 8, the makers of the film have now announced a new release date, while revealing the reason behind why it was postponed.

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to release on January 12, 2024

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is all set to illuminate the silver screens on January 12, 2024. Sharing new posters of the movie, the makers wrote, “The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.” Check out the new posters featuring Vijay and Katrina Kaif below!

Merry Christmas makers reveal why they postponed the film

In a joint statement shared by the makers, the team have expressed their deep love for this project and their unwavering commitment to delivering a truly exceptional cinematic experience, said, “We have made this film with a lot of love and passion like every filmmaker does however with the back-to-back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024”.

Hold on a little more to get into the world of 'Merry Christmas'! It promises to be a cinematic event, filled with twists and surprises!

About Merry Christmas

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. With their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment, the audience can expect a truly enthralling experience that will leave them wanting more.

