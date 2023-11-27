Merry Christmas: Radhika Apte reveals doing cameo in Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer for THIS reason

The anticipation for the thriller film Merry Christmas is soaring, especially because it marks the first-time collaboration between actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Radhika Apte, who is slated to make a cameo appearance in the movie, recently shared some insights into her experience. She revealed that the primary reason for taking on the cameo was her strong rapport with the film's director, Sriram Raghavan.

Radhika Apte shared some behind-the-scenes insights into her cameo in the upcoming film Merry Christmas during a conversation with News18. She disclosed that she shot for just one scene in the movie, which was driven primarily by her strong bond with director Sriram Raghavan. Radhika expressed her loyalty to Sriram, stating, "I’ll always be a part of Sriram’s films even if it’s for a scene." She emphasized that they always had fun together on set.

Having previously collaborated on films like Badlapur and Andhadhun, Radhika elaborated on her experience shooting for Merry Christmas, describing it as a delightful two-night affair. She reaffirmed her commitment to be there for Sriram whenever he needs her, emphasizing their enduring friendship. Radhika also expressed a similar sentiment for other close friends in the industry, citing that she would extend the same support to Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

In the same conversation, Radhika Apte didn't hold back her admiration for the lead star Vijay Sethupathi. She mentioned that she had seen Vikram Vedha and Merry Christmas and was eager to explore more of his work. Radhika went on to compliment him, stating, “But I think he’s fantastic. He’s so good. What a personality onscreen! He’s a lovely man.”

The film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, generated buzz with its attention-grabbing posters that exuded a vintage charm. Notably, the movie has been filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. Initially scheduled to arrive in theaters in December 2023, it was later announced that the film's release has been postponed to January 12, 2024.

