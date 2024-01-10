Merry Christmas song Raat Akeli Thi OUT: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share loving moments in romantic track

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starring thriller Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. The Sriram Raghavan directorial was earlier supposed to be released in December last year but the date was changed later on. Recently, the makers dropped a romantic track from the film on the internet sung by Arijit Singh.

New song from Merry Christmas is released

Today, on January 10, the makers of Merry Christmas released a romantic track from the film titled Raat Akeli Thi. The song features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi sharing several romantic moments together in the night. The duo shares a walk together as the song progresses and reaches different places.

Overall, the song celebrates the on-screen chemistry between the two leads. Arijit Singh lends his voice to this track which also gives a sense of mystery. Raat Akeli Thi is composed by Pritam and penned by Varun Grover.

Check out the song!

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is the first directorial venture of Sriram Raghavan since his successful 2018 thriller film Andhadhun. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte. It was shot both in Hindi and Tamil language and has a different supporting cast for both versions. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand appear in the Hindi version. On the other hand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie and Shanmugaran appear in the Tamil one. Merry Christmas was earlier supposed to release in December but it was pushed to January 12, 2024.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kaif said that Sriram asked her to write her own backstory of her character Maria. She revealed, “(Sriram) said, ‘Tell me what you think, where she came from, who she is, why she does what she does’. That process really helped me understand the world." When asked if Vijay Sethupathi was also given this task, Kaif called him a 'class topper' and said that he has the tag of a great actor.

