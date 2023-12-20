Merry Christmas Trailer: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan excited for Katrina Kaif's film; don’t miss their REACTIONS

Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The thriller has been receiving a lot of attention since it was announced. After creating a buzz with the vintage-style posters, the makers finally released the trailer of the much-awaited film, today, December 20. After Vicky Kaushal reacted to his wife's upcoming film's trailer, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also showered their love on it.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan can't wait for Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas

The Merry Christmas trailer, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is gaining a lot of love and attention from fans on social media.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt re-shared the trailer on her Instagram Story and expressed her excitement as she wrote, " Okay this is very very cool! I am very excited. Just must say (heart-eye emojis) @katrinakaif."

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan reacted to the trailer as he wrote on his Instagram Story, "THE TWISTED GENIUSSRIRAM IS BACK (fire and movie camera emojis)." Take a look:

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he wrote, "One of the best cut Trailers! Can't wait for this gem from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial ! Tagging Katrina, he added kiss and red heart emojis. He also tagged Vijay, Sanjay Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, and others.

The trailer, packed with action, drama, and mystery, opens with a Christmas Eve. In the trailer, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's characters can be seen deciding to spend the evening together but the night takes a gloomy turn.

More about Merry Christmas

Interestingly, the film is set to be released in both Hindi and Tamil versions. In the Hindi cast, it includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. For the Tamil version, the cast features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will appear in both versions as special cameos.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg; Merry Christmas will hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

