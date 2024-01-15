Merry Christmas: Trailer of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer lights up New York's Times Square-WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer thriller Merry Christmas was released recently and has met with a positive critical response. The Sriram Raghavan directorial was released last week across the nation on the big screen. Recently, a user took to social media to share a video of the film trailer being shown at New York's iconic Times Square.

Merry Christmas trailer shown at Times Square

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas has received positive reviews for its storyline, performances, and thrilling moments. Recently, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a timelapse video of them walking at New York's iconic Times Square. There, the camera is directed towards one of the big screens where the Merry Christmas trailer is shown.

Katrina Kaif reveals whether she discussed the idea of doing an action film with Sriram Raghavan

In an interview with us, Katrina Kaif was asked if she spoke to Sriram Raghavan about the idea of doing an action film since she likes that genre. In response, the actress said: “No. I think those conversations are already existing in my life, in the different films I have done. In the Tiger franchise. So, I think there's a lot there already that I'm so connected to.” She added that she wanted the opportunity to do things she had not done before. “That's the experience that we were looking for together.”

To this, the director added, "And that's something that I really wanted. I didn't want to do with her what she has already done before. That I'm using her as a star kind of thing." Katrina then mentioned that Sriram wouldn't have enjoyed being on the set of Tiger 3 when the towel scene was shot. "I don't think Sriram sir would have really enjoyed being on set during that towel fight sequence in Tiger. I think this is the world where he flourishes, he thrives,” she said.

Vicky Kaushal praises Kat's Merry Christmas

After watching Merry Christmas, Katrina's hubby Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to shower praise on her and the film. He wrote: “#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful storytelling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date.”

He then continued on Vijay Sethupathi, “Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive.” He concluded by saying, “how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you!”

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also showered praises on the film and its team via social media. He wrote, “Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve."

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Based on a French novel Le Monte-charge by Frédéric Dard, the film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil and has different actors for both versions. The film was earlier supposed to be released in December but it was pushed to January 12th and met with positive reviews. It is the first film Sriram has helmed since his successful 2018 film Andhadhun.

