Merry Christmas: Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer to release on THIS date

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer thriller Merry Christmas is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The Sriram Raghavan directorial has been able to generate a lot of buzz ever since its posters dropped on the internet. Now, there is good news as the release date of its highly awaited official trailer has been unveiled. Let's find out.

Merry Christmas trailer to drop soon

Today, on December 18th, Vijay Sethupathi took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil the trailer release date of Merry Christmas. Sharing a short clip of the film's poster coming out of a gift wrap, the caption of his post read: "#MerryChristmas Trailer out on 20th December". The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Katrina Kaif calls Sriram Raghavan an 'incredible collaborator'

Back in November, Katrina Kaif gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla in which she spoke about Merry Christmas. She praised the film's director Sriram Raghavan and said, "Working with Sriram Raghavan was one of my dreams. Again, as I said, really really fortunate that I got that chance. It just kind of came. And, phenomenal director to work with; Incredible mind; Completely different school. When you are on that set, it's a completely different world. He is such an incredible collaborator, as a human being, as a person, as a filmmaker. I told him, 'Sir, on-camera, I have never cried so much. Off-camera, on the sets, I have never cried so much'. Because it was such an intense process, but a wonderful one."

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Sriram, Katrina, and Vijay. The film was initially supposed to be released in December this year but was pushed to January 12, 2024. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Radhika Apte among others. Earlier, in an interview with News18, Apte revealed the reason for doing a cameo in the film. She reaffirmed her commitment to be there for Sriram whenever he needs her for any project.

