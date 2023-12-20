Merry Christmas Trailer OUT: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s festive night takes dark turn in mystery thriller

The highly anticipated thriller film Merry Christmas is set to usher in 2024 with a bang. Featuring the exciting new pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is gearing up for its promotional campaign. The vintage-style posters ignited immense buzz among fans who were eagerly awaiting more content. Now, with the release of the official trailer, the film takes intrigue to a whole new level.

Trailer of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas released

On December 20, the makers unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film Merry Christmas on their social media platforms. The narrative unfolds on a fateful Christmas eve, where Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's characters decide to spend the evening together. Amidst festive decorations, the night takes a dark and ominous turn.

The trailer, laden with action, drama, violence, and mystery, skillfully keeps the plot under wraps. However, it hints at the jeopardy faced by a mother and daughter, adding a layer of suspense to the storyline. The haunting Christmas music in the background serves to intensify the overall thrill.

Fan reactions to trailer of Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

The release of the trailer prompted an outpouring of appreciation from fans who were captivated by the gripping plot and stellar performances. Comments such as "I didn't even blink till end" and "What a fabulous trailer!!!! Cannot wait Kat!” reflect the excitement and anticipation of the viewers. A comment noted, "it's looking soooo good, the Christmas bgm is giving the scenes chill." Another fan acknowledged the director, stating, "Raghav sir always bring interesting story."

More about Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s movie Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas promises a dual cinematic treat with its release in Hindi and Tamil versions, both starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi cast also includes talents such as Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the Tamil front, the film features renowned names like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Special cameos by Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will appear in both versions.

The film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg, is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

