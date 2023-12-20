Merry Christmas Trailer: Vicky Kaushal can't wait for wife Katrina Kaif’s film; calls it 'gem'

Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The thriller starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is gearing up for its promotional campaign. After creating a buzz with the vintage-style posters, the makers finally released the trailer of the much-awaited film, today, December 20. A while ago, Vicky Kaushal praised the trailer of his wife's upcoming film.

Vicky Kaushal is all praises for wife Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas trailer

Taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal re-shared the trailer of Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Praising the trailer, he wrote, "One of the best cut Trailers! Can't wait for this gem from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial ! Tagging Katrina, he added kiss and red heart emojis. He also tagged Vijay, Sanjay Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, and others. Have a look:

About Merry Christmas Trailer

Unveiling the trailer of the upcoming film Merry Christmas, the makers showcased the narrative starting on a fateful Christmas Eve. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's characters can be seen deciding to spend the evening together but with the festive decorations, the night takes a dark turn.

Packed with action, drama, violence, and mystery, the trailer draws the plot expertly. However, it hints at the danger a mother and daughter face, adding a layer of suspense to the storyline. On the other hand, the haunting Christmas music in the background intensifies the overall thrill.

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As the film will be released in both Hindi and Tamil versions, the Hindi includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Apart from them, the film features notable names like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams for the Tamil version. Meanwhile, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will appear in both versions as special cameos.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg; Merry Christmas is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

