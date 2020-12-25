Merry Christmas: Yash, Roohi turn into cute munchkins in red & white as they pose for Karan Johar to wish fans

Christmas 2020 surely is being celebrated in the cutest way by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He shared a cute snippet of his kids Yash and Roohi as they posed together and wished all Merry Xmas.

Christmas spirit seems to have gripped everyone in Bollywood as several stars have been sharing photos with their loved ones on social media as they celebrate the festival. Speaking of this, filmmaker , who has been keeping a low profile on social media, shared a sweet wish for fans via an adorable photo of his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker seems to have joined his little ones to celebrate the festival on their rooftop at home.

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan shared a cute photo of Yash and Roohi dressed in adorable outfits. In the photo, we could see Roohi decked up in a white frock with matching accessories as she posed with her brother Yash. She is seen wearing a red cap with her name on the white band of it. On the other hand, little Yash is seen clad in a red co-ord tracksuit with a matching red Santa cap. Roohi could be seen hugging her brother as they posed for papa KJo.

Sharing the cute photo, Karan wrote, "Merry Christmas." On Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! Love light and cheer through the year!"

Take a look at Karan Johar's wish:

Merry Christmas everyone! Love light and cheer through the year! pic.twitter.com/V25X7mtihl — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has been spending time at home over the past few months and has been keeping away from social media. He recently also announced the release of a Children's book on social media. On the work front, Karan is produced Shakun Batra's untitled film starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Besides this, fans are waiting for an update about his directorial, Takht that stars , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Karan johar Instagram

