MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt drops a dreamy silhouette PIC, shares a glimpse ahead of debut at the fashion event

Alia Bhatt is all set for the MET Gala 2023 and how!

A couple of hours ago, the 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram space and teased her millions of fans, followers, and admirers with a glimpse of her ensemble ahead of her much-anticipated debut at the international fashion event tonight, May 1st, 2023. Alia will walk the coveted red-carpet event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in some time now. Scroll below to get an idea of how her outfit might look tonight.

Alia Bhatt shares a dreamy PIC ahead of MET Gala 2023 debut

A couple of hours ago, Alia Bhatt took to the ‘gram and teased her MET Gala look. The Heart of Stone actress will be wearing Indian designer Prabal Gurung tonight. In the black and white photo, Alia can be seen dressed in a gown with her hair clipped back and left open. Sharing her right profile in the photograph, Bhatt captioned the picture, “& here we go (black heart emoji)”. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s picture below.

Yesterday, Gurung took to his Instagram space and gave a sneak peek of the gown he has designed for Alia Bhatt. The picture, which featured a lot of pearls, gives the idea that Alia might shine in pearls tonight. It should be noted that this year, the theme for the annual fashion event is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, which will see designers and celebs honor the legacy of the late fashion icon.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the acting front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she will share screen space with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone, where she will co-star with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

