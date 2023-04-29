Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to make her red carpet debut with Edward?

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion calendar every year. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place next month on May 1, 2023. Every year, the event is graced by multiple stars from various parts of the world and this year too many stars are in the list to attend the event. Well, Alia Bhatt will be going to make her debut this year on the red carpet and we are just super excited to see the actress. Recently, she shared some BTS pictures and dropped a hint of her special companion.

Alia Bhatt to make her debut with a special companion

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a cutesy picture with her cat Edward. The actress looked stunning in black-coloured gown as she was holding her furry baby and planting a kiss on its cheek. The first pic was captioned, "Prepping for the Met", while she wrote in the second pic, "with my own Coup-Ed." Well, fans are now eagerly waiting for Alia to make her jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala 2023. Moreover, the Brahmastra actress was spotted on Friday night at the airport leaving the city.

Here are the pictures

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

