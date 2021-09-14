Met Gala: Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora baffled over Kim Kardashian’s look; Ask 'Ye kya ho raha hai?'

Recently one of the biggest events of the Hollywood industry, Met Gala 2021 took place. Although everyone’s attires grabbed attention it was Kim Kardashian’s masked outfit that stole the show and has become the talk of the town. Even today everyone has been talking about it. Well, even Kareena Kapoor Khan and cannot stop talking about it and are left confused about this fashion. They have expressed their confusion on their Instagram stories.

Taking to their Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe covered outfit posing with the mystery man who too was covered from head-to-toe. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “kya ho raha hai?”. Even Malaika Arora posted the same picture of Kim and the mystery man and wrote “wats going on?” Well, we can literally imagine the expression of Kareena and Malaika white writing this.

Take a look:

Talking about Kiam Kardashian’s head-to-toe covered outfit, many believed it to be an inspiration from her husband Kanye West's style file. Kim attended this year's Met Gala sporting an all-black Balenciaga outfit that consisted of a black face cover as well. During her appearance, Kim posed alongside a person dressed in a similar all-black getup with face covering and fans wondered if it was Kanye West.

Anyway, talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front she has been busy for the past couple of days shooting titbits for Laal Singh Chaddha with in the city. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

