MeToo: Bengali TV star Rupanjana Mitra accuses Arindam Sil of sexual misconduct; Says 'Let’s raise our voice'

The #MeToo movement had taken the entertainment industry by storm in India, as well as in the west. Post that many women shared their sexual misconduct incidents. Some even mustered courage and filed cases against the perpetrators. And now, we have learned that popular Bengali TV actress Rupanjana Mitra, who is known for her shows such as Sindoor Khela, Soti, and Ek Akasher Niche among others has accused Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil of behaving inappropriately during the script reading session of Bhoomikanya show. However, Arindam Sil has denied all the allegations. He told Anandbazar that the same is probably a political stunt and added that they are old friends.

And now, in an interview with Times of India, the actress opened up on the #MeToo allegation and about the incident. She shared that the same took place two years ago and added how people are asking why she is opening up now. She stated that she has gathered courage over these years and become fearless.

“It was a gruesome experience that I don’t want to recall. Arindam asked me to meet him in his office and made sure that he sends everyone out leaving only the two of us. I was shaking when he started touching my head and back. It was very inappropriate. His behaviour had different meaning so was his call. She added, "It is not a stray incident. It continues to happen because we don’t talk about it due to fear or losing a project or the dire need to earn bread and butter. But over these years I have gathered the courage to speak. I have become fearless. I still remember it was almost 20 years back, a so called producer tried to measure my vital statistics. I left that project too."

For the unversed, she continued shooting for Arindam’s production even after the incident as she had a lot of pressure. She also claimed how the production house reportedly asked her to ‘settle the matter'. She said how can one settle this as it is about dignity. She also added how people shouldn’t fear anything otherwise such issues will continue.

