Metro In Dino: Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh pose with director Anurag Basu; see PIC from sets

Metro In Dino is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film is headlined by a stellar ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and others.

A picture of Ali and Fatima has now been shared from the sets of the movie in which they were seen posing alongside director Anurag Basu.

Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s picture from Metro In Dino sets

Recently, a picture of actors Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of their upcoming movie, Metro In Dino, surfaced on the internet. Ali and Fatima will be pairing up together for the first time.

Apart from giving a glimpse into the camaraderie shared between the actors, the photograph also offers a peek into the shoot of the film. As Ali and Fatima posed for a selfie with director Anurag Basu, the duo appeared to be soaked in water, hinting at a possible rain scene.

A source close to the development revealed that Ali and Fatima have become great friends and also disclosed details about their shooting schedule. The source stated, "Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off the sets. They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai."

More about Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro In Dino

The film Metro In Dino is inspired by Anurag Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro. The star cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher.

The makers recently announced the new release date of the romantic drama as November 29, 2024. Their note read, “Love in the city takes center stage as #MetroInDino unfolds the heartwarming tales of modern couples. Mark your calendars for #November 29th to witness the magic of love with an incredible ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before!"

