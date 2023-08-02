Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur are 'looking forward' to shooting rest of Anurag Basu's film

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are set to feature in Anurag Basu's upcoming Metro... In Dino. The actors recently made headlines as they walked the ramp for designer duo Shantotheranu and Nikhil in Delhi on July 31 at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week event. During the event, Sara and Aditya were interviewed by PTI where they asked about working in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur are excited to shoot rest of Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino

During the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week event, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about working with Anurag Basu. Aditya said, "We have started shooting, the bulk of the shooting is ahead of us... Looking forward to the rest of it. Anurag Basu is always a treat to work with. It's always fun to work on his sets."

Sara, on the other hand, added, "It's been a brief schedule, can't wait to get into more of it and hoping to get on the set with sir soon."

Speaking of the fashion show, The Night Manager actor graced the ramp as he looked royal in an ivory sherwani paired with white cotton-silk loose pants and ivory juttis.

And, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress donned a dust pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse and a long netted cape attached to the sleeves. Sara accessorized with diamond earrings and applied sober makeup.

The video of the actors walking the ramp together won the hearts of fans. One wrote, "Sara completely nailed it,” while another said, “Their chemistry is great.” “Waiting to see them in Metro In Dino,” another comment read. “They are looking so dreamy," wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's work fronts

On the professional front, Aditya and Sara are set to share screens together for the first time in Anurag Basu’s anthology film on Metro... In Dino. The film depicts bittersweet relationships exploring different moods of love in a contemporary setting. The cast of the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal. The film will be released in December 2023.

