MGR 104th birth anniversary: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to iconic leader; Shares Thalaivi teaser

Kangana Ranaut took this occasion to share the teaser of her upcoming Thalaivi. The film is based on life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalaithaa.

Bollywood actress paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary south actor MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, on his 104th birth anniversary. On this occasion, the Tanu weds Manu actress shared the teaser of her upcoming film Thalaivi which is based on J Jayalalithaa, who was also chief minister Tamil Nadu. The video went viral in no time and fans also started showering love to it. Her comment section is flooded with good wishes from the fans.

Kangana shared the video on her Twitter, “Here's a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary.” The video contains montage of pictures featuring the late AIADMK founder and actor. The clip also introduces Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Kangana as Jayalalithaa. The voice over in the video says, “MG Ramachandran, a Thalaiva of Tamil Nadu who ruled politics and acting in such a way that he became the god of millions. The legend behind the leader."

Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kangana will be essaying the tutorial role.

Take a look here:

The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. Apart from Kangana Ranaut has recently announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. The film will revolve around Didda, who was the Queen of Kashmir and defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Kangana presently has commitments for Dhaakad and Tejas. She will only begin shooting for the new film in January 2022.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

