Michael Douglas dubs Shah Rukh Khan's THIS film 'favorite'; calls Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox 'special'

The 54th edition of the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Tuesday. During the closing ceremony, renowned American actor Michael Douglas was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented the award, and the audience expressed their admiration with a standing ovation, with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joining them on stage. Douglas also shared his favorite Indian movies during the event.

Michael Douglas calls Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om one of his favorite Indian films

When Ayushmann Khurrana inquired Michael Douglas about his exposure to Indian films, Douglas began by mentioning RRR. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om is a recurring favorite in his household, and Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox holds a special place in his heart. Douglas also expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to watch some of Satyajit Ray's films during his college years when he enrolled in a cinema course. Reflecting on a character that made a lasting impact on him, Michael Douglas pointed to Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. He recounted, “It affected a lot of people on Wall Street who said I was the reason they got involved in it, to which I responded by reminding them that I was the bad guy, the villain in the film.”