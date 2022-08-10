Midweek Motivation: Tiger Shroff's new video will definitely inspire you to hit the gym; WATCH

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and his workouts never fail to give fans a daily dose of motivation. Every time we think the actor has reached his fitness peak, he turns around and pushes his body to such extremes that we are left awestruck. We have seen him acing difficult exercises, from strength-training workouts to the most dangerous stunts to a variety of acrobatic movements like flips, all with relative ease. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actor on Tuesday, made his fans drool with a short video of himself fresh off the gym.

In the video, Tiger can be seen engrossed in his kickboxing routine. Taking up punches for the day, Tiger can be seen engaged in a kickboxing combat with his fitness partner. Referring to his smooth movements, Tiger accompanied his video with these words - “Float like a butterfly.” In no time, Tiger’s Instagram video was flooded with likes and comments from his fans, family and friends. The best comment came from none other than Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff who summed up her appreciation with multiple fire and red heart emoticons.

Kickboxing, as performed by Tiger, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and improving the coordination of the muscles. It also helps in improving the overall posture of the body and boosting energy. Making for an ideal cross-training workout routine, kickboxing also helps in reducing stress and boosting confidence levels.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer Screw Dheela. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks Tiger’s second collaboration with Dharma Production after ‘Student of the Year 2’. The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

ALSO READ: Amid break-up rumours, Disha Patani reacts to Tiger Shroff’s latest video; WATCH