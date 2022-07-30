Mijwan Fashion Show 2022: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they walk the ramp as royal showstoppers

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They never fail to exude couple-goal vibes. They got married in 2018 after several years of dating and since then, have filled social media with their loved pictures. Ranveer and Deepika enjoy a massive fan following and their fans wait for their photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, on July 29, Ranveer and Deepika walked the ramp for Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The show was organised to celebrate the 10 years of Mijwan and the event was held in Mumbai. 'DeepVeer' became the royal showstoppers. They both exuded charm in stunning embellished Haute couture. They owned the ramp with their confident walk and literally, rocked the stage with their presence. Also, Ranveer and Deepika indulged in some major PDA (Public Display Affection) as the actor kissed his darling wife on the stage. The fashion show was attended by several A-listers including Vidya Balan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and others.

Watch Deepika's ramp walk here:

Watch Ranveer-Deepika's ramp walk here:

Check Deepika and Ranveer's photos:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

