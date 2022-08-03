Mijwan Fashion Show: Deepika Padukone can't stop smiling in presence of Ranveer Singh; WATCH video for proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved Jodi’s in Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals with their lovey-dovey posts and they never even shy to express their love for each other. Well, recently the stars proved why they are the power couple when they took the ramp together for the first time at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The star couple turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show and managed to leave everyone in awe. Today the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the show and we bet you would not be able to stop yourself from gushing on the lovely couple.

In the video, you can see Deepika Padukone getting dressed for her walk. From touching up her makeup to putting on her dress properly, her team helps her walk toward the ramp looking stunning. We can also see Ranveer Singh looking dapper in his outfit posing with his wife and making her blush so hard. The actress cannot stop smiling and this video is proof of how happy she is with Ranveer.

For the unversed, at the 10th anniversary of Mijwan, Ranveer and Deepika decided to grace the ramp together. Previously, they had walked the ramp individually for Mijwan. But, this time, they came together for a special occasion. Deepika donned a gorgeous white lehenga with extravagant detailing while Ranveer rocked a black and white sherwani. The couple left everyone in awe of their PDA and confidence.

The event was attended by Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. During his walk, Ranveer and Deepika walked up to the former's mom and sister and hugged them. Ranveer even touched his mum and sister's feet during his individual walk. Celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others were present to cheer for the couple's debut on the ramp.

