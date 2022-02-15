Mika Singh is all set to make his fans groove with his latest single Majnu 2

Rapper Mika Singh's latest track 'Majnu 2' is a perfect party number which can make you groove to its beats. The singer says it is a song that sets you free to enjoy every moment in life.

Mika says: "It's an out and out groovy track which is surely going to be a part of every club's party playlist. It's a carefree sound. Just 'letting all go' kind of vibe. I've given my best shot and made it sound fresh and youthful."

He further adds: "The fun we had filming this song; the energy is translated in the song which has added to the merriment on screen."

'Majnu 2' is sung by Mika Singh. This video features Laxmi Raai, Shama Sikander and DJ Sumit Sethi. The lyrics are by Azeem Shirazi, and music by Shaarib Toshi. The song is produced by Mika Singh and Tarang Krishna and directed by Sumit Bhardwaj.

The song is released on Music & Sound YouTube Channel.

