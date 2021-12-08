Mika Singh to not attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding despite invitation? Here’s what we know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all over the headlines. After all, the lovebirds are set to tie the knot tomorrow in a grand ceremony which is being held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. While Katrina and Vicky have been quite particular about their privacy, they have taken stringent measures to ensure their privacy is maintained on the big day. Interestingly, just the couple’s close friends have got the invitation this special occasion. And as per the recent update, Mika Singh has also got an invite to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

However, the media reports suggest that the legendary singer will not be attending this big fat wedding of Bollywood. Clearly, this has raised a lot of eyebrows wondering who doesn’t need to be a part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebrations. However, Mika spoke about the same during his recent interaction with Bollywood Life wherein he confirmed being invited for the lovebirds D-Day. As per the report published in Bollywood Life, Mika stated that he will not be able to make it up to the wedding owing to his professional commitments.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina will be having a royal wedding wherein the groom to be will, reportedly, arrive on a royal chariot being drawn by seven horses. The media reports also suggested that the couple has urged the guests not to carry their phones to the wedding venue and not to post any pictures on social media from the celebrations. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly head to Maldives for their honeymoon soon after their wedding.